Wells Fargo & Company Raises American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $152.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $144.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

