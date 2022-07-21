Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Up 4.1%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.27). Approximately 46,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 214,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.44. The stock has a market cap of £40.57 million and a PE ratio of 763.33.

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

