Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDOFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.