Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DMO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 123,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

