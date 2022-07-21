Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of DMO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 123,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.