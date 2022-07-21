Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.