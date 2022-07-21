Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WU. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Western Union has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

