Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

