Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.34

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.34 and traded as high as C$46.05. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.92, with a volume of 20,604 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WPK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Winpak Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.38.

Winpak Announces Dividend

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

