Woonkly Power Price Down 0.2% This Week (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woonkly Power has a market cap of $2.50 million and $824,353.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00382518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

