X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 1.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $45.96. Approximately 8,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 178,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

