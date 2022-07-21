X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 574,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 306,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

XFOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

