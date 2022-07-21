Xend Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $223,724.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

