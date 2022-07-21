Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,320. Xerox has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

