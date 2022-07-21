xEURO (XEUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,552.30

xEURO (XEUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One xEURO coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xEURO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00329966 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.
About xEURO
xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. The official website for xEURO is xeuro.online. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here.
xEURO Coin Trading
