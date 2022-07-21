XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.07

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.07 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30.75 ($0.37). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 128,086 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.91) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

XLMedia Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

