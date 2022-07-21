XML Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $143.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.