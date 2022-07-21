XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.75. 85,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,115,860. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

