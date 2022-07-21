XML Financial LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $210,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

