XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

