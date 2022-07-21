XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.