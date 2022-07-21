XML Financial LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 459,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.56. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.