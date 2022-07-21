XML Financial LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

