Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.77. 4,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

