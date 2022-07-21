Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.22 and traded as low as C$2.89. Zentek shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 15,326 shares trading hands.

Zentek Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$291.13 million and a P/E ratio of -33.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.21.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

