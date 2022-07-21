Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Trimmed by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.63. 14,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.