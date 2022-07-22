10,247 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.32. 24,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,490. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.