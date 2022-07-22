11,552 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

