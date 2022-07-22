1,563 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,441. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.