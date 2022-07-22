15,760 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

