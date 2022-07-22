16,628 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46.

