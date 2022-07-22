175,347 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 222,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE LC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,885 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.