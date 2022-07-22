1irstcoin (FST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,955.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $5,955.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000240 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004375 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.