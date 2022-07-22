1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

ONEM opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $30.18.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,685,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

