1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 69.4 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.74. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 262,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

