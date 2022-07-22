2,321 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Insider Activity

Linde Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.27. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

