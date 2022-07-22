2crazyNFT Price Hits $0.0024 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $363,940.46 and approximately $251,301.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
