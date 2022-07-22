3,002 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 183,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,867,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.