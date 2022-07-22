35,174 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 27,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

