3,573 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,238,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.67. 129,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,818. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.20.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

