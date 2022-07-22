3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.27. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

