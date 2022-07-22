45,787 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. 395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,108. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

