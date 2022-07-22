48,467 Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.28%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

