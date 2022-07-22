4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

