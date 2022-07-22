4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,511. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.