727,671 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 727,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.42% of KnowBe4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after buying an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after buying an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $66,205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after acquiring an additional 432,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $400,389 in the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

