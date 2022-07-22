7,600 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 198,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.6 %

LH opened at $249.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average of $258.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

