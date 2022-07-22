7,647 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.