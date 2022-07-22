8,608 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

