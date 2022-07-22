88,500 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.34 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
Insider Transactions at Enovix
In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.