88,500 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.34 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

