93 Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $461.94 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.28 and its 200-day moving average is $476.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

